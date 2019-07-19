Prudential suit: Defence queries estimates of losses due to exodus

Expert estimates of the future profits that Prudential Assurance Company Singapore could lose after 244 of its agents left came under scrutiny in court yesterday.

Defence lawyers queried the numbers, which underpin Prudential's compensation claim against former top agency manager Peter Tan Shou Yi.

Senior Counsel Thio Shen Yi from TSMP Law cited a media report of underwriting losses at Prudential in 2015 and 2016 and asked how this squared with future profitability estimates made by the insurer's expert witness, Mr Larry Rubin.

Mr Tan is being sued by Prudential for allegedly instigating the defection of 221 agents and 23 agency leaders to rival insurer Aviva Singapore in mid-2016.

Prudential claims that Mr Tan breached contractual and fiduciary duties by poaching the agents while he was still with the company.

The firm's claims for compensation include projections of the profits that could have been made by the agents who left.

Profitability estimates prepared by Mr Rubin claim that the amount would be about $300 million if the period of loss is calculated as 10 years, or $2.5 billion if the agents had stayed on indefinitely.

Mr Thio cited a 2017 Business Times report that Prudential recorded underwriting losses on Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) in 2015 and 2016.

He asked witness Tan Eng Chuan if it was surprising that Mr Rubin estimated a new business profit margin of over 200 per cent for Prudential's IP product PRUshield, given the reported losses.

Mr Tan, formerly of Prudential's finance management performance team, said the question was beyond his technical expertise but noted that new business profit estimates - projected future profit for a product over time - differ from the profit and loss figures for a given year.

Prudential's internal new business profit estimate for PRUshield was positive in 2016, he said, to the best of his knowledge.

Mr Rubin is due to testify later in the trial.