Passion and discipline behind their moves into tech roles

Ms Lydia Low, a professionally trained concert pianist, has her finger now on the pulse of data analytics.

Ms Low, who worked in New York for almost 18 years, is now back in Singapore as the head of human decision science at DBS Bank. There, she leads a team of more than 10 analysts in data and business intelligence to help the bank recruit talent, retain staff and come up with forward-looking programmes for employees.

"For instance, we are looking at resignations and trends, and we are looking at potentially formulating intervention actions that are all based on data," said Ms Low, 48, who worked in marketing in the United States before she picked up coding there.

Despite being "terrible" at coding initially, she said data analytics involves a very disciplined and rigorous approach, and is something she enjoys most.

"For people who move into a tech or data role, you really can't get away from not doing any data work," said Ms Low. If people are good at what they do and passionate about what they do, "they tend to go further in their career and become successful in what they do", she added.

For Singapore Polytechnic financial informatics graduate Hazel Lim, 22, JP Morgan Singapore's one-year apprenticeship programme gave her a taste of the banking world.

"I think, as a polytechnic graduate, there are a lot of times when you are thinking about seeking employment post-graduation and it is very daunting because the consensus is that certain positions are only reserved for the top students," she noted.

But she said this is not true.