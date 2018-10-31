Over half of $1.8b deals in region are S'pore based: EY

There was plenty of action involving private equity and venture capital across the region in the second quarter with about US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) pumped into 36 deals.

Singapore-based deals contributed to more than half of the aggregated deal value, according to an EY report yesterday, recording 20 transactions with a total value of US$739 million in the three months to June 30.

The biggest deal was the US$312 million privatisation of crane supplier Tat Hong Holdings by Standard Chartered Private Equity and the family of chief executive Roland Ng.

Then came the US$85 million close of Carousell's Series C round led by Rakuten Ventures and EDBI, the corporate investment arm of the Economic Development Board.

Transactions in Malaysia accounted for 26 per cent of the total deal value, followed by Indonesia on 14 per cent. Indonesia's investments jumped 86 per cent to US$186 million from a year earlier.

CVC Capital Partners accounted for the top deals in both countries: The US$250 million investment in Malaysia's snack food manufacturer Munchy's Group and the US$150 million injection into snack maker PT Garudafood Putra Putri Jaya in Indonesia.

Excluding large-cap deals, EY said, the total investment in small and mid-cap deals in the second quarter leapt 87 per cent year on year as investors continued to bet on higher economic growth, rising investment in technology and a growing middle class.

Four private equity exits valued at US$443 million were recorded in the quarter, excluding an undisclosed amount from a deal between Navegar and Fullerton Health for a stake in Intellicare Group.

But the report noted that there remains limited disclosure around exits in the region, with a number of deals going unreported and therefore not captured by the analysis.

There are a growing number of private equity assets coming to the end of their investment life so EY expects exit activity to remain healthy over the next 12 months.

Fund-raising in the second quarter fell. Six funds based in the Asia-Pacific - with South-east Asia as an investment destination - reached their final close, raising about US$942 million. In contrast, 11 funds that closed in the second quarter last year raised about US$1.4 billion.

An increasingly competitive environment dragged down overall fund-raising from US$4.8 billion in the first half of last year to US$1.8 billion in the first six months of this year.

But venture capital fund-raising rose about 70 per cent to US$701 million, lifted by three funds that raised more than US$100 million each.