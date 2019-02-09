Order for Commerzbank unit to pay Long Well $41m upheld

The Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier High Court order for a Commerzbank-owned unit to pay Long Well Group $41 million over a soured investment, Long Well said in a statement yesterday.

The dispute centred on certain Libyan oil and gas concessions that the unit and Indonesia state-owned energy company Pertamina had successfully bid for in October 2005.

Singapore-headquartered Long Well, a private conglomerate with interests in energy, construction and property in South-east Asia, had sought to invest about US$18 million (S$24 million) in the concessions.

In March last year, the High Court ordered the unit - Commerzbank Asset Management Asia (CAMA) - to pay $41 million to Long Well.

The latest ruling concludes the long-running case, which began in 2012.

CAMA's lawyers could not be reached for comment.