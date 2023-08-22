India sees a shadow-banking boom despite China’s funk

Not all shadow banks are born equal. Just as non-bank lenders in China face a liquidity crunch because of their linkages with troubled property developers, their counterparts in India are moving into a higher gear.

The trajectory of financiers, especially those who don’t take state-insured deposits, is beginning to diverge in the neighbouring economies. In India, Mr Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services made its stock-market debut Monday after being spun off from Reliance Industries, the tycoon’s flagship. The stock fell 5 per cent on the first day of trading because nobody knows what this brand-new business will do exactly. Still, the lofty US$19 billion valuation suggests investors have great expectations.