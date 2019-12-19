OCBC tops 2 regional tables for sustainable finance

OCBC Bank has topped two 2019 sustainable finance league tables for the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, the lender said yesterday.

In Bloomberg's 2019 mandated lead arranger (MLA) league table for green loans and renewable energy loans, the Singapore bank was placed first with US$1.01 billion (S$1.37 billion) worth of loans across 14 deals as at Dec 18.

The bank hit US$1.26 billion of loans across 15 deals as at Dec 17, to claim top spot in Debtwire's MLA league table for green loans and sustainability-linked loans.

DBS Bank took second spot in Bloomberg's table and sixth in Debtwire's, while UOB did not feature in the top 10 of both lists.

In Bloomberg's ranking, OCBC took a table share of 7.03 and DBS had a 6.26 share.

OCBC had an 8.43 per cent market share for Debtwire's table, and DBS had a 5.89 per cent share. HSBC trailed OCBC in second place with a 6.45 per cent share.

OCBC was the green loan adviser for several major deals in Singapore, including Mapletree Commercial Trust's $670 million green loan and Hoi Hup's $332.5 million green loan.

It also participated in several large syndicated sustainability-linked loans in Asia such as Cofco International's US$2.3 billion loan and Louis Dreyfus Company Asia's US$650 million loan.

OCBC announced in October its target to build a sustainable finance portfolio of $10 billion by 2022.

