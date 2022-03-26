OCBC to hire 1,500 tech staff in next 3 years, amid talent war

OCBC Bank is planning to hire about 1,500 technology staff over the next three years, to accelerate digital transformation and drive growth.

The roles - which include application developers, cyber-security experts, blockchain specialists and data scientists - will be filled across the OCBC Group, which has entities in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia. But the majority of the positions will be based in Singapore, the bank's group chief operating officer Lim Khiang Tong told The Straits Times.

This comes at a time when more tech start-ups are popping up in the region and global technology giants such as ByteDance and Amazon are reportedly expanding their presence in Singapore.

In September last year, DBS Bank said it would be filling 150 tech job openings through its Hack2Hire programme, on top of 140 job openings for women.

China's tech giant Tencent Holdings, the world's largest video gaming company by revenue, is reportedly opening a game development studio in Singapore.

Reuters also reported last month that Chinese e-commerce retailer Shein has been aggressively expanding its Singapore office after making the branch here its de facto holding company. Founder and chief executive Chris Xu has also become a Singapore permanent resident, the news agency said.

For OCBC, apart from aggressively hiring as the competition for tech talents continues to heat up, the bank has been providing opportunities for staff in other roles to join the technology teams, said Mr Lim.

About 550 of the bank's employees will be retrained and redeployed to new or enhanced roles by the end of this year.

The bank has been increasing its spending on training and development for staff in technology functions over the past five years.

The budget will be increased by seven times this year, compared with 2018.

Mr Lim said: "Accelerating our digital transformation is a key pillar under our three-year corporate strategy refresh to drive growth and reinforce core strengths. To do this, it is important that we have the right workforce to support this - not just in terms of size but quality as well."

Said Ms Lee Yen Pheng, group head of projects and platform solutions: "There are many potential talents in the non-technology department, such as in operations, who have a lot of product knowledge and who can be groomed to transition to a technology role."

Such redeployment of staff fits well into the bank's strategy, as some roles will be made redundant with automation, she added.

Ms Lee, who is in her 40s, was one of the pioneers who had transited from a non-tech role to a tech one in 2011.

She obtained a master's degree in accounting from Monash University in Australia before joining OCBC as an auditor in 2001. Ms Lee said she dabbled in operations before taking up the role of a business analyst in the information and technology team.

"At that time to me, it was very logical because I saw technology as something I could remain in until the end of my career," she said. "There is going to be a lot happening in this space."

Mr Lim said Ms Lee's "early success showed that it is possible for staff to convert from a non-tech role to a tech function. In fact, her broader knowledge of how the bank operates has aided her in understanding different stakeholders better when managing bank-wide projects".

To help nurture tech talents of the future and contribute towards Singapore's talent pipeline, OCBC accepted about 20 third-year Ngee Ann Polytechnic students for a one-year internship with the bank.

The programme will give the students, who are studying for a diploma in information technology, enough time to deepen their understanding of the financial sector, develop industry-current tech skills and amass real-world work experience early, all of which will ready them for the workplace upon graduation, added Mr Lim.