OCBC starts $20m scheme to train staff in digital skills

OCBC Bank is embarking on a $20 million programme to develop digital skills in all its 29,000 employees globally, it announced yesterday.

Staff in Singapore, Malaysia, China, overseas branches and the Bank of Singapore will be the first to participate in the OCBC Future Smart Programme, with subsidiaries Great Eastern Holdings and Lion Global Investors next.

There will be training in seven domains - or "pillars" - that OCBC has identified as critical to attaining digital competency. Proficiency in each domain will be measured across one of four qualification levels. The seven domains include digital business models and ecosystems; customer-centricity; marketing and communications; and leadership in the future world.

OCBC staff will also go through four qualification standards to assess their level of skills.

About 6,000 online programmes and speaker sessions, workshops and classroom learning will fill out the curriculum, with all employees expected to attain the minimum level of competency across the seven areas by the end of the programme's first year. "Employees can choose to deepen their knowledge in one or more of the seven digital domains by participating in the courses available in the next level of qualification standards," OCBC said.

It added that it will also adopt a "gig" approach, where employees - on a freelance basis - can take up consulting jobs with teams running digital projects.