OCBC joins other local banks in raising rates for fixed-rate loans

OCBC Bank has joined DBS Bank and UOB in raising rates for its fixed-rate mortgages.

The rate for OCBC's two-year fixed package has been hiked by 0.33 percentage point to 2.98 per cent - the same as the revised rate from UOB.

DBS was the first of the three local banks to move on mortgages, raising the rates on its two-and three-year fixed packages to 2.75 per cent on Tuesday night. It also axed a five-year fixed-rate package at 2.05 per cent exclusively for HDB home owners.

Home loan rates have been steadily rising since the fourth quarter of last year, when three-year fixed deals were at 1.15 per cent.

The moves by the three local banks follow aggressive rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve as it tackles surging inflation.

The Fed has raised rates three times so far this year, by a total of 1.5 percentage points, with more expected when it next meets on July 26 and 27.

Mr Paul Wee, vice-president of fintech at PropertyGuru Group, said the Fed has started to signal that a percentage point (100 basis points) increase in the benchmark rates is a possibility.

He said this has heightened the risk that Singapore mortgage rates will test or exceed 3.5 per cent.

The total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) framework introduced in 2013 had a stress-test interest rate of 3.5 per cent and is the rate the banks use to extend loans.

So if rates go up to 3.5 per cent, an individual can borrow only up to the point where his monthly debt repayment does not exceed 55 per cent of total income.

Mr Wee said this may prompt the Monetary Authority of Singapore to raise the stress-test rate, which ultimately means home owners can borrow less if they still have to meet the TDSR limit.