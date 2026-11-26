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The new facility complements OCBC’s existing vaulting arrangements in Singapore and supports its physical gold business, which serves institutional clients of OCBC and clients of its private banking subsidiary, Bank of Singapore.

SINGAPORE – OCBC has added a 100-tonne dedicated gold vault in Singapore, expanding its physical gold business to meet increasing appetite for trading and custody services.

The new facility – capable of holding some 8,000 large gold bars weighing 12.4kg each – complements the bank’s existing vaulting arrangements in the Republic, OCBC said on Nov 26.

It serves OCBC’s institutional clients as well as clients of its private banking subsidiary, Bank of Singapore.

OCBC declined to disclose how much physical gold it currently holds in custody and the number of clients it stores gold for, but noted that it has seen “growing demand” for its services, especially from Bank of Singapore clients looking for secure, long-term custody arrangements.

“(OCBC) is also seeing increasing interest in its custody and vaulting services among its institutional clients, particularly banks and private banks,” it added.

Kenneth Lai, head of global markets at OCBC, said interest in physical gold has been strong since the bank launched its physical gold business in June.

This, he said, reflects “growing demand from clients seeking secure and Singapore-based solutions in relation to their physical gold needs”.

The new vault comes as the Republic steps up efforts to strengthen its position as a leading gold trading and distribution hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

OCBC is a founding clearing member of an over-the-counter gold clearing system that the Singapore Exchange is set to launch in 2027.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Nov 10 launched a gold vaulting service for foreign central banks, international financial institutions and sovereign entities looking to hold their gold reserves in Singapore.

The gold will be stored in MAS’ national currency vault, which can currently hold up to 500 tonnes of the precious metal, with room to expand as demand grows.

The service will complement Singapore’s commercial vaulting capacity of more than 2,000 tonnes, which serves market participants such as bullion banks, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

MAS will also offer gold custody accounts to selected Singapore-based bullion banks with expertise and experience in providing gold-related services and trading liquidity to foreign central banks, international financial institutions and sovereign entities.

OCBC said it will continue to explore extending its physical gold offerings, as well as other physical gold-linked investment and hedging solutions, to more client segments across the group.

Its asset management arm, Lion Global Investors, launched the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund in 2025, Singapore’s first fund backed by physical gold that is insured and stored in the Republic.

This was followed by the listing of the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), Singapore’s first home-grown physical gold ETF, on SGX in March 2026.

Retail clients in Singapore can also invest in fractional gold or silver through the OCBC app, while clients of its insurance arm Great Eastern can gain exposure to physical gold through investment-linked policies.