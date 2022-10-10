OCBC Bank to have new CFO from Nov 1

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank will have a new group chief financial officer (CFO) from next month, with current CFO Darren Tan stepping down after 11 years in the role.

Mr Tan, 51, had opted for early retirement, the bank said on Monday (Oct 10).

He will be succeeded by the current head of group audit Goh Chin Yee, with the new appointment taking effect from Nov 1.

Ms Goh, 57,joined the bank as a management traineein 1988straight out of the National University of Singapore, where she graduated with first class honours in engineering.

She rose through the ranks across many divisions, including corporate planning, investment research, asset management, risk management, and global treasury, OCBC Bank said.

In 2013, she was appointed head of group audit.

The bank said under her leadership, she introduced data analytics, machine-learning technology and robotic process automation to improve risk insights, audit effectiveness and efficiency.

Group chief executive of OCBC Bank Helen Wong lauded Ms Goh for her contributions in the many roles she played at the bank.

"The management executive committee will undoubtedly benefit from Chin Yee's deep institutional knowledge and broad exposure across many disciplines," she added.

Ms Wong also thanked Mr Tan for his contributions, adding that he led several acquisitionsin the last 11 years as CFO.

Mr Tan was appointed CFO of OCBC bank in 2011.

Among the acquisitions, he led the bank to successfully acquire Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank in 2014, a significant milestone for the bank's expansion strategy into Greater China.

