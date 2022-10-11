OCBC Bank to get new chief financial officer in November

OCBC Bank will have a new group chief financial officer (CFO) from November, with current CFO Darren Tan stepping down after 11 years in the role.

Mr Tan, 51, had opted for early retirement, the bank said on Monday.

He will be succeeded by the current head of group audit, Ms Goh Chin Yee, with the new appointment taking effect from Nov 1.

Ms Goh, 57, joined the bank as a management trainee in 1988 straight out of the National University of Singapore, where she graduated with first-class honours in engineering.

She rose through the ranks across many divisions, including corporate planning, investment research, asset management, risk management, and global treasury, OCBC said.

In 2013, she was appointed head of group audit.

Under her leadership, she introduced data analytics, machine-learning technology and robotic process automation to improve risk insights, audit effectiveness and efficiency, the bank said.

OCBC group chief executive Helen Wong lauded Ms Goh for her contributions in the many roles she has played at the bank.

"The management executive committee will undoubtedly benefit from Ms Goh's deep institutional knowledge and broad exposure across many disciplines," she added.

Ms Wong also thanked Mr Tan for his contributions, noting that he led several acquisitions in the past 11 years as CFO.

Mr Tan was appointed CFO of OCBC in 2011.

Among the acquisitions, he led the bank in successfully acquiring Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank in 2014, a significant milestone for OCBC's expansion strategy into Greater China.