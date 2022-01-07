NTUC Income co-op to corporatise amid stiffer competition

In a move that could shake up Singapore's insurance industry, NTUC Income, the second-largest health insurer here, will switch from being a cooperative to a company governed by the Companies Act.

Income said the planned corporatisation will give it more flexibility to raise funds for its expansion and enable it to offer more competitive products to customers.

Current policyholders will continue to have the same coverage, benefits and terms after the proposed exercise, and no action is required from them in the process, the co-op said yesterday.

National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh said the move will allow Income to enter the league of the largest players here. He noted that the big three in the insurance scene here are Great Eastern, Prudential Singapore and AIA Singapore.

"The bigger size and scope will allow Income to cut its costs even more, thus lowering the premiums - to begin with, there are already pressures on the price levels of each offeror," he said.

Income chief executive Andrew Yeo said Income will continue to cater to underserved customer segments such as the elderly and gig workers.

"Income was initially set up to plug a social need to provide insurance for workers... We continue to be steadfast on this purpose even as we embark on the corporatisation exercise," he added.

"More significantly, we will be even more responsive to changing customer needs via insurance solutions that speak to today's digital-first lifestyles and customers."

Co-ops are membership-based enterprises and the members are also owners of the co-ops.

Income, the only insurance co-op here, has close to 700,000 IncomeShield policyholders, and ranks fourth in new business premiums from its health insurance business. It serves more than two million policyholders in total.

Income will transfer its existing insurance business and assets to the new company, Income Insurance Limited, and the co-op will then be liquidated.

Mr Yeo told a media briefing that NTUC Enterprise will remain the majority shareholder of the new company.

Income will organise an extraordinary general meeting to seek members' approval for the move.

Existing institutional and ordinary members of Income who hold co-op shares will receive an equivalent number of shares in Income Insurance Limited, on a one-for-one basis, and their co-op shares will be cancelled.

Shareholders of the new company will have one vote per share. Under the new company, there will also no longer be a statutory cap on dividends and the new shares will not be capped at par value of $10 per share.

Income's over 500,000 ordinary members will also receive a personal accident policy with a sum assured of $52,000 for three years.

The exercise is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

Income's plan to become a company comes amid stiffer competition from insurers and tech players. Income chairman Ronald Ong said corporatisation will allow Income to scale up its business quicker and invest in growth channels and markets, as well as digital capabilities to better compete with other insurers.

The home-grown insurer also recently ventured into Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam through partnerships with other insurers, brokers and insurtech players.

Mr Yeo added that the process will create more options for Income through the likes of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and initial public offerings.

Income also pledged $100 million over 10 years to benefit causes that support the low-income and the environment.