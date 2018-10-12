Ngee Ann Poly to design fintech course for Indonesia

Temasek Foundation International and Ngee Ann Polytechnic will join forces with an Indonesian ministry on a new fintech programme to be implemented for tertiary students in the country.

They will work together over the next three years to provide a fintech curriculum to institutions such as Politeknik Negeri Jakarta and Universitas Indonesia, offering lab crawls, hackathons, seminars and workshops.

The partnership was inked yesterday under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Ngee Ann Polytechnic and the Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education on the sidelines of the third Indonesia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat in Bali.

The collaboration is anchored by a grant of about $523,000 from Temasek Foundation International.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic principal Clarence Ti said in a statement: "There's a lot our two countries can learn from each other as fintech starts to impact the way our populations gain access to financial services.

"This MOU is just the start of a conversation on how we can best support the growth of necessary skills in both our countries."

