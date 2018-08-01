Career centre opens to help finance professionals with skills upgrading, job matching

SINGAPORE - The Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) on Wednesday (Aug 1) launched a career centre that will help finance professionals to navigate changes in the industry and acquire relevant new skills and take on new jobs.

The one-stop centre at the MAS Building in Shenton Way, dubbed IBF Careers Connect, will provide a suite of career advisory and job-matching services aimed at those already in the financial industry, as well as those who are looking to begin a career in it. At the career centre, they can understand the core competencies required for new jobs, and identify current skills gaps.

The centre will also work with its partner agencies, Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to support finance professionals who wish to explore jobs in other industries.

Speaking at the launch of the centre at IBF, Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung noted that Singapore is at the first phase of embracing technology, and that innovation can raise the country's competitiveness and create new jobs.

But technology remains a bit of a double-edged sword, Mr Ong added.

"Innovation has become the new expectation," he said. "But if the first phase is not handled well, workers' sentiment will turn against us.

"This means workers have to be retrained before their jobs are lost or disrupted. Indeed, there are expectations that workers in the financial industry should see a higher frequency of change in their job roles within the industry."

"This is the new reality," said managing director of Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Mr Ravi Menon, at the launch, pointing to the general job churn within the sector.

IBF Careers Connect will provide its services free to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

They can make an appointment to see an IBF career adviser through e-mail at ibfcareersconnect@ibf.org.sg or call the IBF hotline on +65 6305 5666.