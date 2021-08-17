THE BIG STORY

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down yesterday after losing his parliamentary majority, but the political uncertainty in Malaysia deepened, with no clear successor in sight. Tan Sri Muhyiddin will remain as caretaker premier until a new prime minister who commands a majority can be appointed.

Visits to hospital wards will be allowed to resume from Thursday, but with vaccination-differentiated measures in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission. Visitors who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 and have a valid pre-event test exemption notice will be able to enter without needing to take a pre-visit test.

President Joko Widodo yesterday promised to continue expansive government spending policies in Indonesia next year to bolster social and economic recovery, as he warned that great uncertainties will linger with the Covid-19 pandemic dragging on. The healthcare sector would still be among the priorities as the government continues efforts to control Covid-19, said Mr Widodo.

Xin Xin, which refers to heart in Mandarin, and Le Le, which refers to joy, are among the popular names suggested by netizens for the first panda cub to be born in Singapore. The Straits Times asked on Facebook for suggestions of a name for the newborn panda, and netizens responded. More than 30 names were suggested.

Tenders calling for creative lifestyle uses for two vacant buildings in Gillman Barracks will be launched later this year in an effort to inject vibrancy to the arts enclave. The first site is Block 43, where interested parties are invited to propose creative lifestyle concepts. A smaller site at Block 9A will be put up for F&B and retail use.

HSBC has agreed to acquire AXA's Singapore insurance business for US$575 million (S$780 million), the bank said yesterday. The combined business would create the seventh-largest life insurer based on annualised new premiums and fourth-largest retail health insurer based on gross premiums.