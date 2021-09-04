More Singaporeans need to take up overseas postings: Tan See Leng

More Singaporeans working in financial services need to step out of their comfort zones to take up overseas postings as the sector continues to grow, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng yesterday.

Professionals here are sometimes reluctant to go abroad for reasons such as their children's education, parents' health or spouse's career, he added.

Dr Tan noted that the market here is small with limited growth in "domestic-facing roles".

"As our financial sector continues to grow, more international-facing jobs and opportunities will be created," he said at a webinar that is part of Growing Timber.

The series of events on the jobs and skills agenda for the financial services sector is jointly organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Institute of Banking and Finance.

Regional and global roles make up 40 per cent of jobs in the financial sector.

Dr Tan added that Singaporeans aiming for international-facing jobs face stiff competition from their global peers, and should be prepared to gain exposure and expand their worldview through overseas postings.

Those who may not have the opportunity to go abroad can also grow their cultural understanding by taking up projects or roles that allow them to interact with their overseas counterparts.

MAS will expand the International Postings Programme - which incentivises financial institutions (FIs) to send local workers overseas - by defraying salary costs for postings to Asia, said Dr Tan. The programme covers airfare, accommodation and allowances. Support will also be extended beyond those in mid-to senior-level positions to younger and specialist talents.

"Asia is an important market for many financial institutions, and we want to more aggressively grow our pool of talent with Asian acumen," said Dr Tan.

MAS also supports FIs sending young Singaporeans for overseas rotations through the Finance Associate Management Scheme.

FIs receive $5,000 a month to defray costs for sending each Singaporean overseas under the programme. From next year, MAS will extend the funding duration of the overseas component from three months to six months.

The webinar was held at UBS' office near Dhoby Ghaut. Dr Tan also toured the Swiss bank's first global cyber-fusion centre, which deals with online risks, at the premises.

Ms Yeoh Choo Guan, head of UBS' South-east Asia global markets team, is one Singaporean who has ventured abroad.

She led the bank's sales trading execution team in Hong Kong from 2007 to 2010 and was also part of a team that spearheaded UBS' roll-out of A-share trading in China while she was there.

"As a manager, I was able to navigate different regulatory environments... These overseas stints have also deepened my knowledge of how international capital markets operate," said Ms Yeoh.

Mr Wong Kee Joo, chief executive of HSBC Singapore, said in a panel discussion at the webinar that clients are looking for financial services professionals who have the ability to serve them not just in a Singaporean context, but from an international perspective.

Mr Leong Sing Chiong, deputy managing director (markets and development) at MAS, said FIs have to offer solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises that are increasingly expanding abroad.

The panel also featured UBS Asia-Pacific president Edmund Koh - the first Singaporean to be appointed to the role - and Ms Sherene Ban, chief executive of JP Morgan Asset Management for Singapore and South-east Asia.