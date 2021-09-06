More consumers, businesses eschewing cheques

Cheques were once a key feature of public servant Victor Lim's financial armoury but they have become a relic of a bygone age.
Paying bills no longer requires him filling out this and that on a slip of paper; it's mostly Internet banking and AXS machines now. "These alternatives are more convenient and can be done 24/7," said Mr Lim, 63. "I stopped using cheques about two years ago, except for air-con servicing because it is more secure to give cheques instead of cash to workers and some companies don't offer alternatives like PayNow."