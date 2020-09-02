Maybank S'pore offers 100 traineeships to fresh grads, mid-career workers

Maybank Singapore is starting a 12-month traineeship programme for 100 or so fresh graduates and mid-career candidates as part of efforts to grow its talent pool.

The bank will also give one-time Covid-19 cash support of $1,000 to all permanent employees earning up to $4,000 a month to bolster financial security amid the economic crisis.

Employees in job grades from assistant vice-president down who need cash help can apply to the Employee Covid-19 Support Scheme to tap one-time funding of $2,000.

Mr Wong Keng Fye, the bank's head of human capital, said that while Maybank is helping staff who may need financial assistance, "we are also looking to build a talent pipeline as our business grows". "Therefore, trainees who join us will gain work exposure that will prepare them for an economic recovery."

The Maybank Traineeship Programme will take in workers in various functions, offering them experience with the possibility of a permanent role upon completion.

Programmes will also be rolled out to equip employees with new skills in the areas of data analytics, digital, agility and change as well as some functional skills.

The bank said that 92 per cent of its 2,000 employees are Singapore citizens or permanent residents. It also recently pledged not to lay off employees because of the pandemic.

Maybank Singapore disbursed financial assistance in April to staff affected by Malaysia's movement control order, offered expense reimbursement to employees serving stay-home notices, provided allowances for transport and meals during the circuit breaker period, and presented appreciation vouchers to front-line staff.

