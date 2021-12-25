MAS' US dollar facility, Fed swap line to expire on Dec 31

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said its US dollar (USD) facility, set up during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic to support US dollar lending to businesses in Singapore and the region, will expire on Dec 31.

This is because US dollar funding conditions in Singapore and the region have normalised and continue to be stable, MAS said yesterday.

Set up on March 26 last year, the facility offered up to US$60 billion (S$81.5 billion) of backstop funding to banks.

It was established on the back of a US$60 billion swap arrangement with the United States Federal Reserve that will also expire on Dec 31.

The swap line allows MAS to exchange Singapore currency for US dollars, providing US dollar liquidity to financial institutions in Singapore.

The US central bank had established temporary swap lines with nine central banks in March last year to lessen strains in US dollar funding markets from increased demand for the greenback in the rush to safe haven assets.

The swap lines contributed to the efforts of central banks to maintain stability and normal functioning of financial markets as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded.

The US$60 billion swap arrangement and the MAS USD facility were extended thrice.

MAS said yesterday that its USD facility has provided US$24.6 billion through 91 transactions to a broad mix of local, regional and international banks since its inception in March last year.

"This helped to intermediate cross-border USD funding, for use in Singapore and the region, in the midst of the crisis," it said.

But use of the MAS USD facility has declined significantly since July last year, the central bank said.

"Given these improvements in global US dollar funding conditions, the Federal Reserve will let the temporary swap lines for the central banks expire, and MAS will also discontinue operation of the facility," it said.

MAS added that it continues to remain vigilant to US dollar funding conditions in Singapore and will be prepared to take action in the event of severe strains in the US dollar funding market.