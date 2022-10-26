MAS to regulate stablecoin issuers

SINGAPORE - To ensure a high degree of stability in the market, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is proposing to regulate the issuance of stablecoins which are pegged to a single currency.

This will apply to firms where the value of such stablecoins in circulation exceeds $5 million.

These issuers must hold reserve assets such as cash or short-dated sovereign debt securities that are at least equivalent to the full par value or nominal value of the outstanding single-currency stablecoin in circulation. These assets must be denominated in the same currency as the pegged currency.

These stablecoins issued in Singapore can be pegged only to the Singdollar or any Group of Ten currencies, including the United States dollar and Japanese yen.

The company that issues such stablecoins will be required to separate reserves and allow timely redemption at par value.

Stablecoin issuers will be required to publish a white paper disclosing details such as the redemption rights of stablecoin holders.

They must also meet a base capital requirement of $1 million or 50 per cent of annual operating expenses, whichever is higher.

At the same time, they will need to hold liquid assets that are valued at more than of half of their annual operating expenses or an amount needed to achieve recovery or an orderly wind-down.

Ms Ho Hern Shin, MAS deputy managing director for financial supervision, noted that the proposed measures will enhance Singapore’s regulatory approach to foster an innovative and responsible digital asset ecosystem.

“Regulations go hand-in-hand with innovation in financial services. The enhanced regulatory regime for stablecoins aims to support the development of value-adding payment use cases for stablecoins in Singapore.,” she said.

Ms Ho added that MAS will make appropriate adjustments to its regulatory regime to address the associated risks as it explores the potential benefits of tokenisation and distributed ledger technology with industry players.

Said Mr Chia Hock Lai, co-chair of the Blockchain Association Singapore: “It’s good to have a MAS endorsed stablecoin that will give more credibility and perhaps raise adoption, including from traditional financial institutions.”

MAS on Wednesday published two consultation papers that outlined proposed rules for stablecoins, as well as measures to restrict retail crypto speculation and players’ business conduct.

The measures in the two papers will come under the Payment Services Act that oversees DPT service providers.

Stakeholders have until Dec 21 to submit their comments on the proposals.