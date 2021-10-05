MAS to launch 2 books to mark its golden jubilee

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is launching two books as part of a series of events to mark its golden jubilee, it said on Tuesday (Oct 5).

The first book - "Resilience, Dynamism, Trust: 50 Landmark Statements by MAS Leaders" - will be launched during a partners appreciation evening on Thursday.

It contains key speeches and statements by MAS leaders over the past 50 years and traces the development of MAS' policies and strategies as a central bank, integrated financial regulator, and promoter of Singapore as an international financial centre.

The partners appreciation evening will recognise key partners and organisations that have worked alongside MAS and made significant contributions to Singapore's financial sector and the broader economy. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be the guest of honour.

MAS will also be launching a commissioned work, titled "A History of Money in Singapore", at its Golden Jubilee Conference to be held on Nov 2 and 3. Central bankers and academics will come together at the event to discuss monetary policy, financial stability and central banking in Asia.

"This book presents an account of Singapore's currency and monetary history from pre-colonial times to the present day," said MAS, which began operations in 1971.

Singapore's central bank has also commissioned "The Future of Money", a documentary film thatwill be launched in January 2022.

"It will examine key issues in the rapidly changing world of finance, including technological disruption and climate change, and how Singapore is navigating these changes while maintaining financial stability and making finance more inclusive and sustainable," said MAS.

Senior Minister and MAS chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam said: "MAS has progressively over the five decades become a central bank and integrated financial supervisor of repute among its international peers, a source of confidence domestically, and an active partner with the industry in developing opportunities for Singapore's growth as an international financial centre."