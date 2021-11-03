MAS: S'pore aims to be key player in crypto economy

Singapore is seeking to cement itself as a key player for cryptocurrency-related businesses as financial centres around the world grapple with approaches to handle one of the fastest-growing areas of finance.

"We think the best approach is not to clamp down or ban these things," said Mr Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which regulates banks and financial firms.

Instead, MAS is putting in place "strong regulation", so firms that meet its requirements and address the multitude of risks can operate, he said in an interview.

Nations differ vastly when it comes to how they handle crypto: China has cracked down on large amounts of activity in recent months and Japan only recently allowed dedicated crypto investment funds.

In the United States, while there are an abundance of options for investing in the burgeoning asset class, regulators are concerned about everything from stablecoins to yield-generating products.

"With crypto-based activities, it is basically an investment in a prospective future, the shape of which is not clear at this point," said Mr Menon.

"But not to get into this game, I think risks Singapore being left behind. Getting early into that game means we can have a head start, and better understand its potential benefits as well as its risks."

Singapore must raise its safeguards to counter risks, including illicit flows, Mr Menon said.

The country is "interested in developing crypto technology, understanding blockchain, smart contracts and preparing ourselves for a Web 3.0 world", he said, referring to the third generation of online services.

Singapore is not the only place with crypto ambitions. Locations as diverse as Dubai, Miami, El Salvador and Malta are also making efforts. It can be a fine line to tread, given that the crypto industry grew up with few regulations, so many players baulk at government officials' attempts to impose guardrails.

Singapore's approach has attracted crypto firms from Binance Holding, which has had a series of run-ins with regulators around the world, to Gemini, a US operator targeting institutional investors, to set up base. Some 170 companies applied for an MAS licence, taking the total number of firms seeking to operate under its Payment Services Act to about 400, after the law came into effect in January last year.

Since then, only three crypto firms have received the much-coveted licences, while two were rejected. About 30 withdrew their application after engaging with the regulator. Among those approved is the brokerage arm of DBS Group Holdings.

The regulator is taking time to assess applicants to ensure that they meet its high requirements, Mr Menon said.

He added that the benefits of having a well-regulated local crypto industry could also extend beyond the financial sector.

"If and when a crypto economy takes off in a way, we want to be one of the leading players," he said.

In the interview, Mr Menon also said MAS is watching for signs of accelerating inflation and is ready to act.

Like its counterparts globally, Singapore's central bank is watching closely for signs that rising prices will become a persistent issue rather than a transitory problem caused by pandemic snags.

MAS tightened monetary policy last month amid signs that supply chain and labour market disruptions were driving up consumer prices.

The longer that supply-side disruptions last, the more there is a risk that inflation becomes entrenched as inflation expectations build up.

"That's a big unknown and that's a risk factor," Mr Menon said.

Last week, in its twice-yearly macroeconomic review, MAS flagged that supply chain disruptions and upward pressure on wages could linger longer than anticipated.

Analysts at Citigroup said in a report last week that they see room for further policy tightening next year as cost pressures intensify.

They expect MAS to steepen the slope of its currency band - the bank's main policy tool - again in April after last month's surprise move.

MAS will keep track of the growth and inflation trajectories over the next few quarters, Mr Menon said, adding that on the policy front, "nothing is pre-judged at this point".

BLOOMBERG