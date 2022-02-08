MAS orders DBS to hold extra $930m in capital over outage

DBS Bank will have to set aside another $930 million by way of capital following the widespread outage of its digital banking services last November.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed this additional capital requirement on Singapore's largest bank after it suffered its worst digital disruption in a decade, from Nov 23 to 25.

The central bank yesterday said DBS will need to apply a multiplier of 1.5 times to its risk-weighted assets for operational risk.

This translates to an additional amount of about $930 million in regulatory capital based on the bank's financial statements as at Sept 30 - four times higher than the $230 million that DBS had to set aside for a similar disruption of its digital banking services in 2010.

The capital requirement refers to the amount of capital banks have to set aside as a buffer to cover unexpected losses and keep themselves solvent in a crisis.

MAS' new requirement will leave less money free for the bank to invest as it sets aside more of it to guard against operational risks.

The November disruption, which DBS had attributed to a problem with its access control servers, led to customers being unable to log in to the bank's Internet banking platform and mobile app.

MAS said it has directed DBS to appoint an independent expert to conduct a comprehensive review of the incident. The review will also have to assess how a similar incident can be prevented in future, said MAS.

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said yesterday the bank will continue to review its systems and processes with an independent expert over the next few months.

He noted that customers rightly expect to have seamless and uninterrupted access to online banking services round the clock.

"This is something we take very seriously. Since the November incident, DBS has taken a series of actions to improve the resilience of our services and incident response," he said.

DBS told The Straits Times it has made several improvements to its access control server system since the incident, adding that the key focus has been on improving diagnostics and recovery protocols.

MAS said DBS has to rectify all shortcomings identified from the review and implement measures to ensure any future disruption to its digital banking services is resolved quickly and adequately.

"The additional capital requirement will be reviewed when MAS is satisfied that DBS Bank has addressed the identified shortcomings," it added.

DBS said the MAS requirement will affect its capital ratios by 0.4 percentage point until remedial actions are completed.

The lender's common equity tier 1 (CET-1) ratio as at Sept 30 would have been 13.4 per cent, including the capital impact arising from its acquisition of Citi's Taiwan consumer banking business. This ratio measures a bank's core equity capital, compared with its total risk-weighted assets.

DBS said the ratio is at the upper end of its target CET-1 range and will not impact its dividend policy.