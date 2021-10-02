MAS grants crypto licences to DBS Vickers, Australian exchange

DBS Vickers has secured a Singapore licence to offer digital payment token services, while Australian cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve became the first foreign entity to land one.

Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin are just some of the digital payment tokens in the cryptocurrency market.

Industry observers expect more such licences to be rolled out in the coming months as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has given in-principle approval to several applicants recently.

The first was issued to Singapore fintech firm Fomo Pay last month.

The approvals are being granted at a time when cryptocurrency firms are facing intense scrutiny from worldwide regulators amid the fast-growing digital asset industry, now valued at US$1.91 trillion (S$2.6 trillion).

The new licence will allow DBS Vickers, the brokerage arm of DBS Bank, to directly support asset managers and companies to trade in digital payment tokens through the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx).

The Singapore Exchange has a 10 per cent stake in DDEx.

DDEx bills itself as the world's only bank-backed full-service digital bourse, offering cryptocurrency trading, asset tokenisation and digital custody services.

Ms Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, head of capital markets at DBS and DDEx's chairman, told The Straits Times: "We have seen robust demand since DDEx was launched in December last year.

"We expect to double the number of participants on DDEx to 1,000, as well as to grow this by 20 per cent to 30 per cent annually over the next three years as digital tokens and cryptocurrency trading gain greater adoption."

The members-only bourse for corporate investors, accredited individuals and family offices had around 400 investors as at June 30, and listed its inaugural security token offerings in the form of a $15 million digital bond that month.

170 Number of licence applications the Monetary Authority of Singapore has received from digital payment token service providers.

30 Number of applications withdrawn.

2 Number of applications rejected.

Trading value hit about $180 million in the second quarter this year, more than five times the level in the previous quarter.

The MAS has received 170 licence applications from digital payment token service providers, including global crypto exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken. Thirty applications were withdrawn after engagement with MAS and two have been rejected.

Singapore's regulations are seen to be crypto-friendly and have been attracting global cryptocurrency firms to set up offices here.

Binance - the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume - has a Singapore presence through Binance Asia Services, while Chinese firm Huobi has its two local affiliates.

Independent Reserve, which was founded in Australia in 2013 and now has more than 230,000 users in that country and New Zealand, set up its first overseas office in Singapore in 2019.

Mr Raks Sondhi, the managing director of Independent Reserve Singapore, told ST that regulation is one of the largest drivers of the cryptocurrency industry, as firms seek to be regulated and move out of the grey area in which many have been operating under.

Assistant Professor Ben Charoenwong, of the department of finance at the National University of Singapore Business School, said MAS regulations have positioned Singapore as a potential crypto hub in the future.

"Compared with regulators in China and even the United States, Singapore takes a less stringent approach. We can expect large cryptocurrency exchanges and ventures to enter Singapore," he added.

Last month, MAS ordered Binance to cease providing payment services to Singapore residents and to stop soliciting such business from them as it does not have a licence to do so.

Binance said on Monday that it will stop Singapore users from buying and trading cryptocurrencies on its main global platform and advised users to cease all related trades, withdraw fiat assets and redeem tokens by noon on Oct 26.

However, users can still register for an account and trade on its local platform - Binance.sg - which can operate as its licence application is being reviewed by MAS.

Digital payment token service providers here are regulated mainly to stop money laundering and terrorist financing.

MAS had said the regulation does not extend to consumer protection and it does not regulate the digital payment token itself.

Surveys show that more Singaporeans now own some form of virtual cash, while others are keen to add it to their portfolios.

"We have seen institutions like Tesla, family offices and even small and medium-sized enterprises investing or adding cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin, to their balance sheets," said Mr Sondhi, noting that his Singapore customer base has surged 500 per cent since August.

Ms Eng-Kwok said: "We have seen growing interest among asset managers and corporates for access to digital payment token services through a trusted platform."