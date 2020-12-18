MAS further extends US$60b swap facility with US Fed

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday announced a further extension of a US$60 billion (S$80 billion) swap facility with the United States Federal Reserve to facilitate US dollar lending to businesses in Singapore and the region amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The currency swap line, set up on March 19 for at least six months, allows MAS to exchange Singapore currency for US dollars with the US central bank.

On the back of this swap facility, MAS established the MAS USD Facility on March 26 to lend US dollars to banks in Singapore.

In July, both the swap line and MAS USD Facility were extended through to end-March next year.

They have both been extended again for another six months through to Sept 30 next year.

Since its launch, the MAS USD Facility has provided about US$23 billion to banks for use in Singapore and the region, said MAS.

As an international financial centre, Singapore plays a key role in intermediating cross-border US dollar funding within Asia, the central bank added.

"The extension of the MAS USD Facility will continue to promote stability in USD funding conditions and anchor market confidence," it said.

Financial markets have been hit by the coronavirus crisis, as travel restrictions and lockdowns shut large swathes of business activity around the world.

The Fed's network of US dollar swap facilities with 14 central banks, including MAS, has provided a critical backstop for US dollar funding needs globally, and contributed significantly to central banks' efforts to maintain stability and normal functioning of financial markets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These swap facilities reinforce the improvements in global USD funding conditions and provide certainty to market participants that USD funding will remain available to meet their needs," said MAS.

CONFIDENCE BOOST The extension of the MAS USD Facility will continue to promote stability in USD funding conditions and anchor market confidence. MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE

It added that it has maintained ample Singdollar and US dollar liquidity in the banking system through its daily market operations, which complement the MAS USD Facility, and enable banks to continue supporting the needs of businesses and individuals in Singapore and the region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prisca Ang