MAS, Dubai authority sign fintech accord

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) have signed an agreement that allows each party to refer fintech companies to each other, as well as facilitate the sharing of information on innovation in the financial sector.

Both authorities have also agreed to work on joint projects on the application of key technologies. This includes digital and mobile payments, blockchain and distributed ledgers, big data and APIs (application programming interfaces).

MAS and DFSA said in a joint press statement that the agreement reflects the commitment of both authorities to support the development of fintech to deliver new and enhanced financial services as well as manage risks better, reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, MAS' chief fintech officer, said: "The rising fintech boom in the Middle East creates new opportunities for the region and beyond.

"Through this fintech cooperation with DFSA, we look forward to closer interactions between our markets, and for fintech firms in Singapore to capture these new opportunities and grow the fintech landscape."

MAS had previously inked a collaboration with the Association of Supervisors of Banks of the Americas (ASBA) last year to bolster fintech ties between Singapore and the Americas.

Under the framework, both parties can explore potential joint innovation projects on new technologies as well as discuss emerging fintech trends.

DFSA's chief executive Ian Johnston said: "We are pleased to formalise an agreement with MAS to support the growth of innovation in financial services. Cooperation between MAS and the DFSA will help create synergies and greater understanding between our two markets and will enable fintech firms to extend their reach globally."

This is not the first pact between MAS and DFSA. The two authorities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2008 to facilitate the exchange of information for supervisory purposes.

This MOU gave a formal basis for supervisory cooperation between the two parties in banking, insurance and capital markets, and strengthened the supervision of cross-border operations of financial institutions under their purview.