MAS bans four over scheme to manipulate Koyo shares

Prohibition orders, ranging from four to 10 years, have been imposed on three former remisiers and one former insurance agent.

The four were among eight people charged with offences related to a scheme to commit false trading in the shares of Catalist-listed Koyo International. The four were handed jail terms last year.

The longest prohibition period of 10 years went to Lau Wan Heng, a former CGS-CIMB Securities remisier. She was part of an alleged multi-member scheme that was said to have artificially pushed up the share price of Koyo, a provider of integrated mechanical and electrical engineering services.

Alleged mastermind Lin Eng Jue is facing 50 charges, comprising one count of false trading and 49 of unauthorised trading.

He was introduced to Lau by the Koyo chief executive in January 2015, when he asked for Lau's assistance in the scheme. Court proceedings against Lin are ongoing.

Lau, then a CIMB remisier, helped Lin create a false appearance of active trading in Koyo shares by making trades in her clients' accounts on Lin's instructions between February 2015 and January 2016. She was jailed for 20 months and 18 weeks last October.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has also imposed a six-year prohibition order on former Prudential Assurance Company insurance agent Yeo An Lun.

Yeo assisted Lin by handing over his account for trading in Koyo's shares. Yeo was sentenced to 26 weeks' jail last June.

Rayson Goh Qi Rui, a former remisier of OCBC Securities, was issued a five-year prohibition order for carrying out trades in his clients' accounts on Lin's instructions. He was sentenced to four months' jail in February last year.

The four-year prohibition order went to Teo Boon Cheang, a former remisier of KGI Securities. He placed orders in his KGI trading account on Lin's instructions. He was sentenced to three months in jail, also in February last year.

The prohibition orders took effect on Monday.

An MAS official noted: "By being involved in the false trading scheme, the former financial representatives abused the trust of their customers or employers for personal gain. Their actions also resulted in the distortion of the market."

