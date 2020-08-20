MAS bans former insurance agent, bank employee

Prohibition orders have been issued against a former insurance agent and an ex-bank employee for fraud and dishonest conduct.

The orders took effect on Tuesday and came after the two men were convicted in unrelated cases in the State Courts.

Aw Yong Seng, an ex-employee of insurer Prudential Assurance Company Singapore, was earlier convicted of forgery under the Penal Code and sentenced to four months' imprisonment.

Johnny Chew Swee Sun was jailed for eight weeks for employing a scheme to defraud and for unauthorised trading under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA).

Aw forged a document in June 2017 that purported to be a receipt issued by Prudential. His client had earlier entrusted him with approximately $25,000 in cash to be paid to Prudential as the annual premium for the client's policy.

Instead of handing over the money to Prudential, Aw used it for his own purposes. He forged a receipt in the name of Prudential in order to lead his client to believe that the annual premium had been paid.

After the deception was uncovered, Aw made full restitution to Prudential and the client's policy was reinstated.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has banned Aw from providing any financial advisory services for five years.

He also cannot take part in managing any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act (FAA) or act as a director or be a substantial shareholder of one.

Aw is prohibited as well from carrying on business or holding a management role in any insurance intermediary under the Insurance Act.

Chew, a former Bank of Singapore employee, used a scheme between April 2012 and December 2012 to defraud securities firm IG Asia by placing false orders for securities in three Singapore-listed counters.

He did so in his personal capacity using personal trading accounts as well as those belonging to relatives and a friend.

This was done with the sole purpose of influencing the associated Contracts for Differences (CFD) prices offered by IG Asia in his favour. The trades in the underlying securities were ultimately never executed and would be withdrawn shortly after the CFD orders were executed.

Chew eventually made restitution to IG Asia.

He has now been banned for three years by the MAS from providing any financial advisory services or taking part in managing, acting as a director or being a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm under the FAA.

Chew is also prohibited from taking roles in any capital market licensee under the SFA.