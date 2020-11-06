MAS and Bank Indonesia extend $14b financial deal

The central banks of Singapore and Indonesia have extended their US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) bilateral financial arrangement for another year.

They will support monetary and financial stability in both countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Bank Indonesia said yesterday.

This is the second extension since the bilateral financial arrangement's establishment in November 2018 to allow the central banks to access foreign currency liquidity from each other if needed.

The arrangement comprises two facets. The first is a local currency bilateral swap agreement that allows for the exchange of local currencies between the central banks of up to $9.5 billion or 100 trillion rupiah. The other is a bilateral repo agreement of US$3 billion that allows for repurchase transactions between the two central banks to obtain United States dollar cash using G3 government bonds as collateral. These include US treasuries, as well as Japanese and German government bonds.

Bank Indonesia intervened to smooth volatility in the rupiah on Sept 2, as the currency came under pressure on worries about central bank independence following a proposal to give the government more authority in monetary policy decisions.

THE BUSINESS TIMES