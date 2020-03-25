Malaysians living and working in Singapore can remit money at Maybank without transfer fees

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Maybank announced on Wednesday (March 25) that it is offering complimentary remittance services for Malaysians working and living in Singapore who have been affected by Malaysia's movement control order.

Malaysian customers may visit any Maybank branch to remit funds without a transfer fee to any Malaysian bank account at "attractive" exchange rates from March 25 till April 14, 2020. This is limited to transfers to and from individual accounts.

Mr Alvin Lee, head of community financial services and group wealth management of Maybank Singapore, said: "We are committed to supporting the community and hope that this complimentary remittance initiative provides some relief for them, and their family members will be able to receive the funds they need in a timely manner."

The bank had previously introduced relief measures such as Home Loan Repayment Relief to existing customers whose incomes have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. It also offered complimentary Covid-19 and dengue fever insurance coverage for all individual Maybank customers.