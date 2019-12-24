London trader wins suit claiming work stress led to depression

LONDON • The head of equities and fixed income at Archer Daniels Midland's UK brokerage won a disability discrimination lawsuit against the firm after stress at work drove him to clinical depression.

A London employment tribunal ruled that ADM Investor Services International (Admisi) and its managing director directly discriminated against Mr Adam Glover Bailie because of his disability.

The court also ruled that Mr Bailie was unfavourably treated as a consequence of his disability.

Mr Bailie, who had worked for the unit for 22 years and earned £446,000 (S$785,000) in 2017, was diagnosed with clinical depression in January last year.

He was prescribed anti-depressants a month later, after working long hours to manage funds of the firm and clients during wild swings in the markets, and in May the same year was given temporary medical leave for work-related stress.

The then 46-year-old trader has not worked since he was given permanent leave in August last year.

"My client is delighted his case has been successful, not only for himself but also for other workers in the industry who suffer from stress and anxiety created by a hostile and unsupportive working environment and culture," Mr Bailie's lawyer, Ms Shazia Khan, said in an e-mail. "Senior managers in the financial services industry will now really have to take these issues very seriously going forward if they want to avoid further such claims made against them."

Claims of indirect discrimination, failure to make reasonable adjustments, harassment and victimisation were dismissed.

Admisi and managing director Fabian Somerville-Cotton declined to comment on the ruling. ADM did not respond to a request for comment. A hearing to determine the damages will be held next month.

In British employment cases, an award is capped at just above £80,000 unless a worker can show discrimination or that he was fired for blowing the whistle on improper actions.

BLOOMBERG