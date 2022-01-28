London top financial centre, but loses to S'pore in talent access, friendly rules

LONDON • The City of London remains the top global financial centre, according to a study from its own financial district, but is outgunned by New York and Singapore in access to talent, while Paris is adding competition from the European Union.

The study from the City of London Corporation selected seven centres that feature in other research on financial hubs, which consistently puts New York in the top spot and London second.

The study, which added Paris this year, looked at five areas, including digital skills, regulation and talent. While London remains top overall from last year, New York is fast closing the gap, followed by Singapore, Frankfurt, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

New York is by far the biggest financial centre, while London lags behind Singapore in resilient business infrastructure, access to talent and skills, and a friendly regulatory and legal environment.

"UK policymakers need to guarantee its businesses continue to enjoy unrivalled access to the best of global talent," the study said.

"Withdrawal from the EU, the end of freedom of movement and the introduction of a new immigration system have damaged perceptions of the UK as an attractive business environment for international talent in recent years."

Total tax for United Kingdom-based financial services firms, in particular banks, is also relatively high, it said.

Britain's Finance Ministry has proposed that the Bank of England has a formal remit to "facilitate" London's competitiveness.

A year since Britain left the European Union's orbit, leaving the financial sector largely cut off from the bloc, there are no signs of a "Brexit dividend" in looser regulation, though listing rules have been eased to help London catch up with New York in initial public offerings.

REUTERS