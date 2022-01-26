Indonesian authority bans financial institutions from facilitating crypto sales

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) warned yesterday that financial firms are not allowed to offer and facilitate sales of crypto assets amid a boom in such trading in South-east Asia's largest economy.

"OJK has strictly prohibited financial service institutions from using, marketing and/or facilitating crypto asset trading," the regulator said in a statement posted on Instagram. It warned that the value of crypto assets often fluctuates and that people buying into the digital assets should fully understand the risks.

"Please beware of allegations of Ponzi scheme scams in crypto investments," it added, without elaborating.

The warning follows similar concerns raised by the central banks of Singapore and Thailand.

Trade in crypto assets is surging in Indonesia, with total transactions last year reaching 859 trillion rupiah (S$80.5 billion), up from just 60 trillion rupiah in 2020, the media reported, citing Trade Ministry data.

Indonesia allows sales of crypto assets in the commodities exchange and trading is supervised by the trade ministry and the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency, not by the OJK.

The ministry is facilitating the setting up of a separate bourse for digital assets, called the Digital Futures Exchange, which officials say will be launched in the first quarter.

However, cryptocurrencies cannot legally be used for payments in the country.

