IMF pares S'pore growth forecast to 2%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) described Singapore's oversight of its financial sector to be "among the best globally", but sounded a note of caution about estimated economic growth this year.

The IMF has trimmed its forecast for this year from growth of 2.3 per cent to 2 per cent, amid global trade tensions that have hit exports.

The economy grew just 0.1 per cent in the second quarter - the slowest annual pace in a decade - raising bets of a recession and monetary policy easing.

The Washington-based IMF pointed to external factors weighing on the local economy, including trade conflicts and slower growth across the globe.

It said its growth forecasts were based on talks with Singapore officials that had ended on May 14.

In its assessment programme on Singapore's financial sector - the latest review since 2013 - the IMF deemed the Republic's overall sector to be resilient, with healthy buffers to withstand severe adverse shocks, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said yesterday.

The verdict stemmed in part from stress tests it had carried out, such as global financial market turmoil.

The IMF also said the MAS' crisis management and resolution regime for distressed financial institutions has been strengthened by the introduction of enhanced powers in 2017.

0.1%

Growth of Singapore's economy in the second quarter - the slowest annual pace in a decade. The latest figures have fuelled talk of a recession and monetary policy easing.

"MAS has the ability to act proactively to address emerging threats to financial stability through the use of macro-prudential policies," it said.

The IMF added that MAS has struck a good balance in fintech regulation and supervision, while safeguarding financial stability.

It also found the operations and oversight of the MAS Electronic Payments System (MEPS+) 3 to be compliant with international standards.

MEPS+ is used to settle Singapore dollar inter-bank fund transfers, Singapore Government securities and MAS bills.

Singapore, along with 28 other jurisdictions, was assessed by the IMF to be a systemically important financial centre due to its large, globally connected sector.

Such jurisdictions must undertake a financial stability assessment every five years.

MAS managing director Ravi Menon said the assessment was rigorous and "we are pleased that it has reaffirmed Singapore's standing as a sound, stable and well-regulated financial centre".

"But ensuring that regulation and supervision remain relevant is always work-in-progress and we are pleased to have had the opportunity to learn from the IMF's global experience in financial sector surveillance and analysis," he added.