HSBC Singapore adds two directors to board

HSBC Singapore has appointed two new directors to its board, Mrs Penny Goh and Mr Josh Bottomley, the lender announced yesterday.

Mrs Goh is the co-chairman and senior partner of Allen & Gledhill. She helms the law firm's corporate real estate practice in Singapore.

A Singaporean, Mrs Goh is also a non-executive director and the chair of Keppel Reit's manager, as well as the lead independent director and chair of the nominating and remuneration committees of Mapletree Logistics Trust's manager.

She will be an independent director on HSBC Singapore's board, and a member of its audit and risk committees.

Mr Bottomley, who is British, is currently HSBC's global head of digital, retail banking and wealth management - a role he has held since May 2013.

Before joining HSBC, he held senior appointments at other companies, including as global head of display at Google and managing director of LexisNexis UK and Ireland.

Mr Mukhtar Hussain, chairman of HSBC Singapore and HSBC's Asia-Pacific head for the Belt and Road Initiative, said: "Singapore is a growth market for HSBC and one where we want to build scale, and both appointments have a very strong and significant connection in support of delivering the strategy."

He added that both appointments "will help accelerate HSBC Singapore's business transformation as well as further inroads into the digital space".