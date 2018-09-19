HSBC plans hiring spree as it bets on Asia's rich

HSBC Holdings is planning to increase its wealth management staff in Asia as chief executive officer John Flint bets on growth in the region.

The bank plans to add more than 1,300 positions, split roughly between retail and private banking, by 2022, according to the heads of the two divisions, which between them employ just over 32,000 people in the region. The bulk of the hires, some of which could be internal, will be in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The wealth strategy is part of Mr Flint's plan to grow HSBC by expanding in Asian markets including Greater China and South-east Asia.

The CEO said in June that HSBC will pour as much as US$17 billion (S$23.3 billion) by 2020 into expanding the region's business and improving technology. The bank aims to grow revenue from Asia by at least US$1 billion during the same period.

"We have a real opportunity to do more and that's to further build on Hong Kong and to materially build what we do today in Singapore," Mr Kevin Martin, the firm's Asia-Pacific head of retail banking and wealth management, said in an interview.

The London-based bank's plans for wealth management in Asia, which is dominated by global banks such as UBS Group, Citigroup and Credit Suisse Group, come as regional firms, including DBS Group Holdings and BOC Hong Kong (Holdings), are also expanding amid an unprecedented rise in the region's assets.

HSBC said on Monday that Mr Antonio Simoes, who was head of United Kingdom and Europe, will run global private banking from Jan 1. Mr Peter Boyles, who currently runs the group, will retire.

Offshore wealth in Asia, excluding Japan, has been growing at about 10 per cent a year, according to Boston Consulting Group data, faster than the 5 per cent globally. Offshore wealth from China alone amounted to US$1 trillion this year, the consulting firm estimated.

"The wealth that the Chinese have already offshore is a massive piece of opportunity for us," said Ms Tan Siew Meng, Asia-Pacific head of global private banking at HSBC.

Mr Martin said the 1,300 staff boost is "not a big scary number" given that his retail bank, including subsidiary Hang Seng Bank, employs about 31,000 people in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ms Tan said hiring will be both internal and external, and includes relationship managers, product specialists and advisers. Her private bank had 1,100 staff in the region at the end of last year.

BLOOMBERG