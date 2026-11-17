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HSBC has sold the slice of an US$18 billion financing package for a data centre in New Mexico tied to Oracle.

HONG KONG – HSBC Holdings offloaded a roughly US$300 million (S$386 million) piece of a loan to build a troubled New Mexico data centre project at a steep discount, underscoring deepening anxiety surrounding the AI boom.

The bank sold the slice of an US$18 billion financing package, which funds construction of the campus in Dona Ana County tied to Oracle, at prices in the mid-80s, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sale took place several weeks ago, shortly after Oracle sent a notice to the project’s developer citing force majeure, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

HSBC’s move comes as lenders weigh their exposure to AI debt alongside renewed regulatory pushback following a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections.

Jensen Huang’s abrupt departure from Nvidia, a linchpin of AI’s rapid expansion, has also triggered concerns about the pace of AI growth.

The massive venture in southern New Mexico, known as Project Jupiter, has been beset by regulatory hurdles and opposition.

Oracle sent the force majeure notice to the developer, a unit of Blue Owl Capital, in an attempt to put off payments should the venture get derailed, Bloomberg reported in late September.

A group of about 20 banks provided the US$18 billion loan to help fund the data centre’s construction, Bloomberg reported in late 2025. The construction financing is referred to as Project Miner. The loan comprises different tranches tied to various buildings at the site.

While lenders in the syndicated loan market are generally free to sell their stakes in the secondary market, banks holding construction project financing loans typically keep them on their balance sheets.

In some circumstances, they have to wait for a so-called pooled sell-down agreement to expire before they can sell.

Banks looking to exit before the completion of a project’s construction will often have to sell their debt at a discount greater than the upfront fees received.

Project Jupiter is a major part of the Stargate AI infrastructure build-out that US President Donald Trump unveiled in early 2025 alongside leaders of Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank Group.

But the campus, designed to handle 2.45 gigawatts, has hit serious setbacks, including delays in acquiring air and pipeline permits key to its plans. BLOOMBERG