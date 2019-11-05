How heirs of rich Asians learn to stay rich forever

At the bank-run summer schools for heirs of some of Asia's wealthiest families, visits to factories and shipyards are out; crash courses in start-ups and impact investing are in.

In July, the Bank of Singapore, one of Asia's largest private banks, hosted the children of some of its top clients at its GenInfinity Programme. Over five days at the Four Seasons Hotel, they were taught the fundamentals of staying rich - from the ABC's of private equity to the rudiments of hedge-fund investing. Evenings were spent networking at Michelin-starred restaurants and the city's most exclusive bars.

But while expensive camps for ultra-rich kids are a time-honoured client perk, the new-age demands of millennial heirs are forcing institutions to change and personalise the programmes. Rather than focus on the old-economy industries behind most Asian family fortunes, many members of Generation Next are interested in carving their own path and making a difference.

"Going out to fellow entrepre-neurs who are also trying to get something started and change the world a little bit, networking with them was great," said Mr Byron Lim, 26, who took part in GenInfinity and now helps run a socially aware start-up called Quarter Life Coffee - a far cry from the insurance broking that made his father wealthy. "We want to do something we love and get paid for it."

For Bank of Singapore and others like UBS Group and HSBC Holdings, adapting the courses is vital for locking in their next generation of clients at a critical time. Asian wealth is relatively young and the first generation of tycoons are only just starting to relinquish control to their successors. This will result in the biggest wealth transfer event in over a century, according to UBS.

"If you look at millennials and Generation Z, the way they think, the way they operate and the way they have grown up is very different from, say, the way I grew up," said Bank of Singapore global chief operating officer Sonjoy Phukan, who has worked in private wealth for almost 20 years.

Many are interested in topics that were far less important even a decade ago, from artificial intelligence (AI) to personal brands. "There has been a move away from pure finance and investment into leadership, communications, culture and other topics," he said.

At GenInfinity, the wealthy heirs did a mix of old-school studies and activities their parents would have baulked at. For 21/2 hours, they worked with a consultant in the hotel's penthouse on building their personal brand. Then they visited Block71 - a start-up incubator near Google parent Alphabet Inc's regional headquarters - and attended an expert discussion on how AI will affect traditional industries.

The last two days were given over to a Shark Tank-style competition, where participants were split into three groups to create and present start-up ideas before a panel of judges. The challenge was heightened by the tender headaches some sported after a raucous night of networking.

ESG FOCUS

Investments with a positive environmental, social or governance (ESG) impact are another hot topic. HSBC Private Banking's global head of marketing Jennifer Ting recently guided a NextGen group through the rainforests of Borneo.

For the past three years, the HSBC Private Banking Sustainability Leadership Programme has taken 10 participants to eastern Malaysia to learn about sustainability and how to influence their families to become more environmentally friendly, all beneath the curious gaze of endangered orangutans.

Flights to Kota Kinabulu are not covered by the bank, but everything else is. Much of the time is spent hiking through the undergrowth to learn about the area and plant trees. Despite the scorching heat, the popular course is fully booked every trip.

"I picked a leech off one of our participants earlier," Ms Ting said. "But there is a misconception of our audience. Just because you are wealthy and born to privilege doesn't mean that you need to be treated with kid gloves."

For some heirs, there are even more immersive experiences available. Ms Goh Shi Hui's family was wealthy enough that UBS, DBS Group Holdings and BNP Paribas all enrolled her into their courses.

But none can compare to the almost three years she spent working at Golden Equator Wealth, a Singapore-based multifamily office with US$600 million (S$814 million) in assets under management that looked after part of her family's property fortune. There, she undertook key projects from evaluating deals to writing industry reports to streamlining her family's finances, including culling private bank accounts started by her father that were deemed to deliver poor returns.

"Unlike a lot of the banks' courses that last for four to five days, this programme is tailored and customised depending on your learning curve," Ms Goh said. "The banks can't afford to be teachers."

Golden Equator chief executive Shirley Crystal Chua personally caught up with Ms Goh every six months during her time at the firm to offer guidance and mentoring.

For Ms Chua, it is a response to demand for programmes that move away from "perks" and help prepare young charges for a rapidly changing world - a simplified three-month leadership course is also being planned.

Because of the intensive nature of the course, Golden Equator takes on just six people at a time. And to make sure graduates are ready for the lifestyle of the crazy rich, they get lessons on art, philanthropy and networking.

