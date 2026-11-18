Building on over a decade of innovation, DBS is charting PayLah’s next chapter with more ways to pay and more personalised experiences for customers across generations

DBS is extending PayLah! to more cross-border QR payments, including China, offering customers a convenient way to pay overseas.

For millions of Singaporeans, paying with DBS PayLah! has become part of their daily routines – from buying meals at hawker centres to paying at heartland shops and malls.

What began as a peer-to-peer mobile wallet more than a decade ago has grown into one of Singapore’s most widely used payment platforms, with over three million users.

DBS is now building on this foundation, extending the convenience of PayLah! beyond Singapore’s shores and into more payment situations. From shops across the Causeway to storefronts in China, PayLah! users can scan to pay just as they do at Singapore’s hawker centres – where PayLah! accounts for more than 60 per cent of QR transactions.

“The way people pay has evolved significantly over the past decade, and so have their expectations. Today, customers value not just the ability to pay digitally, but how simple and seamless the experience is,” said Chan Sow Han, head of Payments and Unsecured Lending at DBS Singapore.

“Our focus is to build on what customers already know and use, extending that ease of payment across more situations and locations so they can use PayLah! to pay wherever they are, while continuing to enhance the experience to better serve their needs.”

Making payments anywhere

QR payments are widely used across Asia, but payment systems and practices differ across markets. In China, for instance, customers may scan a merchant’s QR code or present their own for the cashier to scan.

DBS is addressing this through its latest expansion of PayLah!, which enables users to make QR payments at over 100 million participating Alipay+ and Weixin Pay merchants across China.

On top of existing UnionPay QR connectivity, DBS is the first and only bank in Singapore to support both payment methods across China’s three major QR payment ecosystems.

The development marks another milestone in DBS’ efforts to extend the payment habits Singaporeans are accustomed to at home across international borders. According to DBS, in 2022, it became the first bank in Singapore to enable consumers to make QR payments globally using a local app, through its partnership with UnionPay International.

Since then, PayLah!’s overseas reach has grown through partnerships with payment networks. These include DuitNow in Malaysia, PromptPay in Thailand and QRIS in Indonesia, allowing customers to scan to pay when travelling to these destinations. This year, DBS said it also became the first Singapore bank to connect to Taiwan’s TWQR network, allowing PayLah! users to scan to pay at over 250,000 participating merchants in Taiwan.

“While QR payments are increasingly common across Asia, different markets have their own payment systems and ways of transacting. Our approach has been to work with established payment networks and partners to bridge these differences, so customers can enjoy a more consistent payment experience when travelling,” said Chan.

The TravelLah! Debit Card offers zero foreign exchange fees and zero DBS fees on overseas ATM withdrawals, with no cap on the amount or frequency. PHOTO: DBS

These efforts have translated into growing customer usage. Last year, PayLah!’s cross-border QR transaction volumes have grown 2.5 times year-on-year, while the number of unique users has doubled. Average spending per customer on PayLah!’s overseas QR transactions has also increased by approximately 30 per cent in the same period.

Recognising that customers have different payment preferences when travelling, DBS also introduced the TravelLah! Debit Card in September 2026, complementing PayLah!’s overseas QR payment capabilities with a debit card option.

Available to customers aged 16 and above, TravelLah! offers zero foreign exchange fees, using Visa exchange rates without additional mark-ups from DBS. Customers can pay in more than 150 currencies worldwide and view indicative exchange rates directly on the PayLah! app, giving them greater visibility over prevailing rates before they spend.

TravelLah! also offers zero DBS fees on overseas ATM withdrawals, with no cap on the amount or frequency of overseas withdrawals.

The accompanying TravelLah! Debit Card Wallet within DBS PayLah! held in Singapore dollars can be topped up as needed, allowing customers to set aside funds for their travels without having to pre-convert or manage multiple currencies. Cardholders can also redeem complimentary basic travel insurance, subject to terms and conditions.

The card has attracted interest among younger customers, with around half of those who signed up in its first month aged between 16 and 29.

Designed for every stage of life

Beyond expanding where and how customers can pay, DBS is also enhancing PayLah! to better serve the needs of different customer groups.

“With a user base spanning different generations and life stages, we recognise that what customers expect from a payment app can vary considerably,” Chan explains. “A teenager learning to manage an allowance has different needs from a young adult travelling overseas or a senior who values simplicity when making digital payments.”

Rather than offering the same experience to everyone, DBS is moving towards a more personalised PayLah! experience, where customers can more easily access the features, offers and rewards most relevant to them.

For younger customers, DBS PayLah! for Teens, introduced in April 2026, offers an age-appropriate payment experience, including the ability to receive allowances digitally, customise transfer limits, and access relevant coupons and rewards. It also comes with built-in safeguards, including disabled auto-debit and spending controls, to help teenagers gain confidence in making digital payments safely.

A new senior-friendly mode was also launched last month, offering a simpler setup, with larger text, clearer navigation and easy access to core payment functions.

PayLah! also makes it easier for customers to get more value from their everyday spending. Those with DBS/POSB cards that earn DBS Points or POSB Daily$ can use their points to redeem a wide variety of rewards, including instantly offsetting eligible transactions, exchanging points for cash credits or Flexi eVouchers which can be used at NETS merchants across Singapore.

Beyond tailoring the experience to different users, DBS has also simplified everyday payment journeys, including online shopping through PayLah! Express Checkout. The feature enables customers to link their account once and subsequently complete purchases on participating platforms such as Lazada, foodpanda and Gojek. This allows customers to pay without switching between apps or entering card details on individual platforms.

Greater control and peace of mind

Backed by DBS, PayLah! combines the convenience of an everyday wallet with safeguards and customer controls that help customers manage their spending and transact with greater confidence.

To further safeguard customers, DBS will soon introduce complimentary wallet protection for all PayLah! users, providing coverage against unauthorised third-party transactions.

Looking ahead, DBS will continue expanding PayLah!’s payment capabilities while making the experience more personalised and rewarding.

“As we expand PayLah!’s capabilities, our focus is not simply on adding more features, but on making the experience more relevant to customers’ needs. We want them to derive greater value from each interaction, while retaining the simplicity and convenience they value,” said Chan.