Home loan rates hit 3.85% as S'pore banks launch new fixed-rate packages

Home loan rates in Singapore on Tuesday rose as high as 3.85 per cent.

UOB was the latest to raise home loan rates, launching a two-year fixed-rate package at 3.75 per cent per annum and a three-year fixed-rate package at 3.85 per cent per annum.

The rates are 0.77 percentage point higher than for earlier fixed-rate packages that the bank had withdrawn from the market in late September.

UOB's rate rises follow DBS Bank's move on Tuesday morning to raise the rates for its fixed-rate packages to 3.5 per cent per annum.

Home owners can choose between DBS' new two-, three-, four-and five-year fixed-rate packages, all at rates of 3.5 per cent per annum, which is 0.75 percentage point higher than the bank's earlier fixed-rate packages.

To illustrate, a home owner who takes UOB's new three-year fixed-rate package, with a loan amount of $500,000 and a 30-year tenure, will fork out monthly instalments of $2,344.

This is $214 more than what he would pay with the bank's earlier three-year fixed-rate package. If the home owner takes UOB's new two-year package, he now pays $2,316 monthly, $213 more than the previous package.

For the DBS package, the same home owner will have to pay $204 more, or $2,245 monthly, if he takes up its two-year fixed-rate package at 3.5 per cent.

A DBS spokesman said the bank reviewed and adjusted its fixed-rate packages in accordance with the interest rate environment.

The spokesman said DBS is offering longer tenure packages of as long as four and five years.

Ms Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of group personal financial services, said that home owners can also consider a combination of fixed-and floating-rate packages.

This is because the all-in interest rate tends to be lower, at around 3.27 per cent per annum, if borrowers take half of their loan amount on a two-year fixed-rate package and the other half on a three-month compounded Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) floating-rate package.

The rate of 3.27 per cent assumes a three-month compounded Sora rate of 2.09 per cent, as set on Tuesday.

DBS has a similar two-in-one home loan package that allows home owners to take a proportion of their home loan on a fixed-rate package and the remainder on a floating-rate package - in proportions of 50 per cent fixed, 50 per cent floating; 40 per cent fixed, 60 per cent floating; or 30 per cent fixed, 70 per cent floating.

OCBC Bank has also confirmed its new fixed-rate packages.

The bank relaunched its one-year fixed-rate package at 3.35 per cent per annum.

Ms Phang Lah Hwa, OCBC's head of consumer secured lending, said the bank decided to bring back the one-year package because it noticed that customers want stability but are also looking for shorter lock-in periods.

OCBC's two-year fixed rate package is now at 3.5 per cent per annum, similar to the two-year fixed rate package from DBS.

Home loan rates have already surpassed the previous high of 2.88 per cent in mid-2019, said Mr Clive Chng, associate director of mortgage broker Redbrick Mortgage Advisory.

But the current fixed rates from the Singapore banks are still below the medium-term interest rate floor, which was raised to 4 per cent last Friday as part of the Government's latest set of property cooling measures.