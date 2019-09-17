HKEX dealt blow from China in bid for London bourse

LONDON • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's (HKEX) unsolicited takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange (LSE) suffered a further setback after China praised the British firm's scathing rebuff.

The official People's Daily wrote last Saturday that there are "persistent worries" about Hong Kong, given the current unrest, and lauded the LSE for citing its existing tie-up with the Shanghai Stock Exchange as its preferred way to access China.

With almost half the pursuing bourse operator's board nominated by Hong Kong's Beijing-backed Chief Executive, the slapdown from the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party signals growing resistance to the bid.

"The LSE rejection alone would probably have derailed HKEX's ambitions, but the People's Daily article surely represents the end of any acquisition hopes," said Mr Brock Silvers, managing director at Kaiyuan Capital.

The People's Daily piled it on following LSE chairman Don Robert's strong rejection of the bid, issuing last Friday a laundry list of geopolitical and business reasons why the LSE finds the US$36.8 billion (S$50.5 billion) proposal wanting.

The offer had problems with "strategy, deliverability, form of consideration and value", he said.

The People's Daily also took a swipe at the popular resistance to China's increasing control over the city. The article said: "Some people in Hong Kong still have a negative view towards integrating into the development of the nation, as they don't see what opportunities it brings to Hong Kong. This doesn't only show how short-sighted it is from an economic perspective, but also how narrow-minded from a political perspective."

A spokesman for HKEX said last Saturday that the bourse operator had no immediate comment on the People's Daily's article.

HKEX shares were down 2.2 per cent yesterday.

Mr Charles Li, chief executive of HKEX, appears undeterred by the LSE's rejection and is preparing to make his case for the takeover directly to LSE investors. Beyond the political, regulatory and commercial hurdles that HKEX faces, it is also demanding that the LSE walk away from its own US$27 billion deal for data provider Refinitiv.

With the purchase of Refinitiv, a former Thomson Reuters financial and risk business, the LSE is seeking to transform itself into a global force in data and trading platforms. The deal is central to its strategy and has proved popular with investors, sending its shares surging even before HKEX came knocking.

Former HKEX chairman Ronald Arculli said he thought the LSE's rejection letter offered HKEX a glimmer of hope. By saying the initial bid undervalued the British company, the London exchange may have left "a little crack in the door that may still be open", he told Bloomberg Television in an interview yesterday.

HKEX is planning to undermine the LSE's case for buying Refinitiv and characterised the company as a low-growth utility weighed down with debt.

The deal-making for the LSE involves some of the world's highest-profile financiers. Mr Stephen Schwarzman's The Blackstone Group is on the one side, as lead investor in Refinitiv; on the other side, Mr Ken Moelis' firm is advising HKEX.

The winning side will have to get the agreement of the US$320 billion Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund and the LSE's biggest shareholder, which has so far declined to comment on the HKEX proposal.

Here is a rundown of the LSE's criticisms of the offer:

•It said three-quarters of the proposed consideration is in HKEX shares, "representing a fundamentally different and much less attractive investment proposition to our shareholders". The value "falls substantially short" of an appropriate valuation.

•Hong Kong's unrest makes the value of the share consideration "inherently uncertain". The sustainability of HKEX's position as a strategic gateway is thus questionable in the longer term.

•HKEX's unusual relationship with its government is another point. The Chinese territory's government holds 6 per cent of HKEX's stock and appoints six of the 13 board members. The city's Chief Executive picks HKEX's chairman. That relationship will concern the US and other authorities.

•The LSE already has a bridgehead in China: Shanghai. It worked long and hard to get it - the Shanghai exchange inter-listing project dates to 2015, when former British finance minister George Osborne travelled to China to court officials. After a long wait, while the LSE sought Chinese approvals, Huatai Securities became the first Stock Connect listing in London this June.

