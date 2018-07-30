Grocery shopping with DBS boss

DBS employees, including DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta (right), took some 40 senior beneficiaries from social service organisation Lions Befrienders on a sponsored grocery shopping trip last Friday. The event celebrated the seniors' completion of an active-ageing programme conducted by DBS staff, who also provided reusable grocery bags as a greener alternative to plastic bags. DBS has donated $105,000 in Sheng Siong vouchers to the organisation's senior beneficiaries. Ms Karen Ngui, head of group strategic marketing and communications at DBS, said that "to celebrate DBS' 50th anniversary, more than 2,000 DBS employees across Asia are participating in over 50 volunteer programmes in DBS' birthday month of July".