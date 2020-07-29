Great Eastern's second-quarter profit up 76% on improved market conditions

Improved market conditions helped send earnings soaring at Great Eastern Holdings in the second quarter.

It reported net profit of $297.5 million for the three months to June 30, 76 per cent higher than the $169 million of a year earlier.

This was due to higher operating profit and an increase in the valuation of investments as a result of better financial market conditions during the quarter, the insurance arm of OCBC Bank said yesterday.

GE said operating profit net of tax from the insurance business rose 16 per cent to $185.7 million while non-operating profit was $35 million, reversing from a loss of $23.7 million.

Profit net of tax from shareholders' fund came in at $85.3 million, more than double the $36.6 million in the previous year.

Total weighted new sales fell 4 per cent to $286.1 million on the back of restricted sales activities, particularly from the bancassurance channel.

New business embedded value was down 28 per cent to $109.1 million, from $151.4 million a year ago, due mainly to lower sales in Malaysia.

Net profit for the first half fell 35 per cent to $331.4 million amid unfavourable market conditions in the first quarter, GE said.

Earnings per share was 70 cents for the first half, down 35 per cent from $1.08 in the preceding year.

Strong growth in the Singapore business sent total weighted new sales for the first half up 7 per cent to $584.9 million.

Meanwhile, profit net of tax from shareholders' fund declined 73 per cent to $43.4 million while new business embedded value fell 10 per cent to $235.2 million.



The board declared an interim dividend of 10 cents a share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020. This will be paid on Aug 26, after books closure on Aug 14.

Group chief executive Khor Hock Seng said sales in GE's core markets in the second quarter were affected by tighter movement restrictions implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bancassurance channel was significantly impacted as sales activities, which were largely conducted at bank branches, were curbed.

However, GE's agency force here adapted swiftly to operating digitally, helping cushion the impact, noted Mr Khor.

GE expects the economic outlook to be challenging, with volatility in the financial markets and low interest rates, which could impact performance.

Great Eastern shares closed down 0.4 per cent at $19.45 yesterday.

