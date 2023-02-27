Goldman turns to ‘make-or-break’ unit as CEO Solomon put to test

NEW YORK – Goldman Sachs Group’s leaders take the stage this week hoping to turn the page on a forgettable 2022, lay out new reasons for investors to rally around the stock and quell dissatisfaction within the firm’s ranks.

After a year in which profits slumped by half and a consumer banking strategy unravelled, executives plan to offer a more forceful case for shareholders to appreciate its US$2.5 trillion (S$3.4 trillion) asset and wealth management business. The top brass sees the unit, dubbed AWM, as critical to unlocking a higher valuation.

The Wall Street firm’s second investor day comes at a critical juncture – weeks after Goldman’s leaders acknowledged that a foray into consumer banking had lost almost US$6 billion since inception, setting off disapproving howls in the ranks and denting chief executive David Solomon’s standing with the troops.

Although the grandiose vision for the venture has already been dismantled, investors and even insiders are waiting to hear whether all options are on the table for what is left – and how the firm will move on.

“It is not good to see Goldman flailing,” UBS Group banking analyst Brennan Hawken said. “There is a perception that all the partners are not singing from the same hymn book. It leads investors to conclude that the CEO might be losing confidence of the partners, and that is worrying.”

The retreat from consumer banking has helped Goldman’s stock climb 7 per cent over the past 12 months, bucking the decline of that amount in the broader S&P 500. But the company’s price-to-book ratio – comparing its market value to what the firm says its parts are worth – is hovering at around 1.1 per cent. Morgan Stanley, which ploughed deep into wealth management, is closer to 1.8 per cent.

One planned solution: reassure investors and analysts that a mini Blackstone exists inside Goldman, and that it can smooth out lumpy earnings and print profits through good times and bad – by wagering other people’s money instead of its own.

AWM has ramped up fund raising from clients, but its use of the bank’s balance sheet for investments has contributed to earnings being less predictable and more volatile. Mr Solomon has been vowing to address that since taking over but has not been doing it fast enough, according to Mr Hawken.

“This unit is the make-or-break path to getting a higher multiple,” the analyst said. “If there is a path to a better multiple, that is the only path.”

1999 IPO

Back when Goldman was preparing its own public stock listing in 1999, executives wrote in a prospectus for potential investors that a pillar of the strategy would be increasing the stability of earnings – with asset management playing a key role. Almost 25 years later, the firm continues to chase that grail.

“The idea of durable revenue or ballast has been around for a quarter of a century,” Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo. “In terms of Wall Street, this is not a new objective. I would like to see more execution than words.”

For starters, executives and analysts want clarity on Goldman’s strategy for running the business. In 2020, the firm’s leadership waded into a long-running internal debate over structure, separating asset management, which caters to institutional investors, from a wealth unit targeting the world’s richest people.

Then last year, it glued them back together, setting off another flurry of executives getting elevated, moved or booted out.