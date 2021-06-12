Goldman Sachs orders US staff to report jab status

NEW YORK • Goldman Sachs has ordered its employees in the United States to report their Covid-19 vaccination status as the investment bank orchestrates a return to the office, according to a staff memo reviewed on Thursday by Agence France-Presse.

"Registering your vaccination status allows us to plan for a safer return to the office for all of our people as we continue to abide by local public health measures," said the message, which was sent to all Goldman staff who had not yet reported whether they had taken their vaccination.

"As a result, it is mandatory that you submit your vaccination status" by last Thursday, the company added. "While we strongly encourage you to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, we understand that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal one."

US employers are permitted to require employees to disclose their vaccination status as long as the information is kept confidential, according to the Equality Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC also permits companies to require workers to be vaccinated, although many companies have so far refrained from taking this step.

Goldman Sachs announced last month that New York employees should be back at their offices by June 14.

JPMorgan Chase has told US employees they should expect to return to work in person next month, while Facebook said on Wednesday that it will give employees the option of sticking with remote work for the long term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE