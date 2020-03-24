Go online to watch AGM, DBS urges shareholders

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank has urged shareholders to watch the virtual broadcast of its annual general meeting (AGM) although those who want to attend it should pre-register online.

The online broadcast at 2pm next Tuesday is part of DBS measures to minimise close contact, the bank said on Tuesday (March 24).

It added that no gift vouchers or food and beverage will be provided at the meeting, just bottled water, in a move to reduce close contact.

The money budgeted for gift vouchers and refreshments will be donated to healthcare workers.

The Health Ministry has suspended events and gatherings with 250 or more attendees as part of stricter safe distancing measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Due to this restriction, we strongly encourage that shareholders who do not wish to ask questions in person at the AGM to participate via the webcast option," said a bank spokesman.

Shareholders should also check the bank's website for updates on the meeting as the AGM arrangements might be changed at short notice owing to the constantly evolving Covid-19 situation, he added.

The Singapore Exchange provided guidelines earlier this month on how companies should conduct AGMs, including limiting the number of attendees to fewer than 250 people.

"It is also crucial that the venue is organised in a manner to reduce the crowding of attendees and improve ventilation. For example, the seats in the venue should be placed at least 1m apart from one another," the bourse said.

Mr David Gerald, chief executive of Securities Investors Association Singapore, noted:

"(The digital video streaming) will ensure that shareholders will remain updated."