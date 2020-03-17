Global central banks pull out all stops to shore up economy

SYDNEY • The US Federal Reserve and its global counterparts moved aggressively with sweeping emergency rate cuts and offers of cheap dollars to help combat the coronavirus pandemic that has jolted markets and paralysed large parts of the world economy.

The coordinated response from the Fed to the European Central Bank to the Bank of Japan came amid a meltdown in financial markets as investor anxiety deepened over the difficulty of tackling a pathogen that has left thousands dead and put many countries on virtual lockdowns.

The Fed moved first on Sunday, cutting its key rate to near zero in a move reminiscent of the steps taken just over a decade ago in the wake of the financial crisis.

The US decision triggered emergency policy easings by central banks in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, with Australia also joining with a liquidity injection in a coordinated move aimed at stabilising confidence amid fears of a global recession.

"The virus is having a profound effect on people across the United States and around the world," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference after cutting short-term rates to a target range of 0 per cent to 0.25 per cent, and announcing at least US$700 billion (S$996 billion) in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities purchases in coming weeks.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand slashed rates to a record low as markets in Asia opened for trading this week, while Australia's central bank pumped extra liquidity into a strained financial system and said it would announce more policy steps on Thursday.

Later, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) too eased policy in an emergency meeting, ramping up purchases of exchange-traded funds and other risky assets to combat the economic fallout.

But it left its main interest rate unchanged at minus 0.1 per cent and also kept its upper limit for purchasing government bonds at 80 trillion yen (S$1.1 trillion).

South Korea stepped in as well with a 50 basis point rate cut in a rare inter-meeting review yesterday.

"I don't think we have reached a limit on how deep we can cut interest rates," BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said. "If necessary, we can deepen negative rates further," he added. "We can continue to pump ample liquidity into the market."

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority yesterday reduced its benchmark interest rate by 64 basis points to 0.86 per cent, hours after the Fed's 100 basis point cut. This was the second rate reduction this month by both monetary authorities. Hong Kong essentially imports US monetary policy as the local dollar is linked to the greenback.

The measures did little to calm market nerves though, as Asian shares and US stock futures plummeted, underscoring the fears that the health crisis might prove much more damaging to the global economy than initially anticipated.

"The more unprecedented measures by the Fed and other central banks, the more investors worry if (they) know something we don't," said Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

"Fear remains the crux of the problem here as market players remain unconvinced that monetary policy easing and liquidity injections will solve a healthcare crisis."

Five other central banks cut pricing on their swap lines to make it easier to provide dollars to their financial institutions, ramping up efforts to loosen gummed-up funding markets and calm credit markets. They also agreed to offer three-month credit in US dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

The move was designed to bring down the price that banks and companies pay to access US dollars, which has surged in recent weeks.

However, analysts say flooding banks with cash at near-zero rates will not help fix dislocations in credit markets caused by fear of lending to businesses with mounting losses, which in turn fuels distrust among banks.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG