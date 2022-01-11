Fintech firm Pine Labs seeks to raise $677m in US listing

HONG KONG • Pine Labs, a Singapore-based digital payments provider backed by Sequoia India and Mastercard, is moving ahead with preparations for a US listing, and seeks to raise about US$500 million (S$677 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has filed confidentially with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering in New York as soon as in the first half of this year, the sources said. The listing could give Pine Labs a valuation of about US$5.5 billion to US$7 billion, they said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are the lead banks on the deal, the sources said. Considerations are ongoing and details such as the size and timing could still change, they added.

A representative of Pine Labs did not respond to requests for comment, while representatives of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Led by chief executive Amrish Rau, Pine Labs raised about US$600 million last July from investors including Fidelity Management & Research and BlackRock, according to a statement.

The company said it was targeting a public offering within 18 months and has been operationally profitable for several years - a rarity among the new crop of Indian fintechs.

The start-up, which offers solutions for in-store and online payments as well as prepaid, loyalty and "pay later" programmes, was valued at US$3 billion, Mr Rau said at the time.

The deal was followed by an additional US$100 million in funding from Invesco Developing Markets Fund. Pine Labs also counts Temasek, PayPal Holdings and Actis Capital among its investors.

India's largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India, invested US$20 million in the start-up earlier this month.

Pine Labs serves over 150,000 merchants in India, the Middle East and South-east Asia. The company has expanded both organically and via acquisitions including consumer fintech platform Fave last year.

The digital payments gateway and commerce platform, whose main operations are in India, supports payments for enterprise customers such as Apple, McDonald's and Starbucks.

BLOOMBERG