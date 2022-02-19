Ex-GIC CIO's S'pore fund Avanda amasses $13b for global foray

Each morning, Mr Ng Kok Song meditates for 25 minutes to clear his mind. Later he may tend to his garden or even take a nap. But far from enjoying a quiet retirement, the 74-year-old has built one of Singapore's fastest-growing investment firms with plans to make it a global player.

Avanda Investment Management's assets have more than doubled to around US$10 billion (S$13.4 billion) since it was co-founded by Mr Ng in mid-2015 - soon after he retired from sovereign wealth giant GIC as its chief investment officer following a 42-year career in the public service.

With Singapore's stature as a global finance hub and gateway to Asia rising - and Hong Kong's attractiveness potentially waning - Avanda is seeking to grow by investing in a wider variety of assets across the region, including China, and bringing on new clients from family offices to pension funds and other institutions.

"My vision was Avanda should help Singapore and Asian investors invest globally and help global investors invest in Asia," Mr Ng said in his first interview about the firm, where he is the executive chairman.

Mr Ng, who was GIC's group chief investment officer from 2007 to 2013, said a love of investing and belief that you get better at it with age were among his main reasons for starting Avanda; finance oracles Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are his inspirations.

Another was a long career where managing public funds helped transform Singapore from a sleepy outpost to a gleaming city-state. It is a journey close to his heart; Mr Ng was one of 11 siblings who grew up financially poor living in a mud-floored hut before earning scholarships and a public service career.

Support from state-linked firms has, in turn, been a key pillar for Avanda. Mr Ng said his three founding clients were the Singapore Labour Foundation, Temasek and GIC, whose contributions helped launch the firm with around US$4 billion in assets.

Since then, about half the gains have been from market returns while the rest was from new clients and additional capital as the firm established a track record.

Avanda now has five funds and about 20 clients around the world from university endowments and government agencies to wealthy individuals from Asia and the United States.

The firm has earned a 7.5 per cent annualised rate of return before fees from its inception to December 2021. That is higher than the 5.9 per cent average return on the Eurekahedge Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund Index between 2016 and 2021. Avanda is also bigger than any Singapore-based hedge fund; the largest one manages US$7.66 billion, according to With Intelligence data.

Mr Ng sees Avanda as an asset manager and not a hedge fund, partly because it is a long-only investor. Management fees average at around 0.5 per cent with a performance fee above pre-agreed target returns.

Its first fund, Avanda Global Multi-Asset Fund, backs a range of global public equities, bonds and currencies while others focus on Asian stocks, global fixed income and even private deals.